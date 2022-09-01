Health indices: NMA seeks more funding for health sector

By Hajara Leman

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged the Federal Government to allocate more fund to the health sector to improve health indices in the country.

The National President of the association, Dr Uche Ojinmah made the call on the sideline of the National Executive Meeting (NEC), in Gombe on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the meeting is: “Healthcare Delivery in the face of Insecurity.”

He said the call was imperative to improve the health indices through increased funding, provision of equipment and adequate manpower in health facilities across the country.

He also advocated better remuneration for medical personnel and provision of conducive working environment to check brain drain in the medical profession.

The president frowned at the spate of quacks among medical professionals, adding that the association was collaborating with Directorate of Medical Services to get rid of quackery in the sector.

Also speaking, President-Elect, World Medical Association, Dr Osahon Enabulele expressed concern over the negative impact of insecurity on healthcare service delivery in the country.

He said the trend resulted to migration of healthcare personnel and depletion of human resources in the sector.

Earlier, Dr Khalifa Abdulsalam, Chairman, NMA Gombe State chapter, commended members of the association for their sacrifices and service to humanity.

“As we work in challenging situations and conditions, we should also strive to give our best to the society we serve.

“As the issues when carefully addressed will improve the current indices of health statistics in our dear country, both infrastructure and human resources as well as quality service delivery,” he said.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya said his administration had accorded priority to health sector through rehabilitation of 114 primary health facilities to enhance quality healthcare service delivery at the grassroots.

Yahaya, represented by his deputy, Manassah Jatau, said the state government had constructed referral hospitals in each of the three senatorial districts, and established the state Contributory Healthcare Management Agency.

This, he said would enable the citizens to access quality and affordable healthcare services towards achieving the Universal Health Coverage.

NAN reports that the association also conducted a two-day medical outreach in Bayo, Ashaka, Funakaye and Gombe metropolis. (NAN)

