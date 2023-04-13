Health day: Kogi govt. lauds WHO’s efforts at achieving good health for all

By Stephen Adeleye

The Kogi Commissioner for Health, Dr Zakari Usman has commended the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its task to provide good health for all across the globe.

Usman gave the commendation at a news conference on Thursday in Lokoja, as part of activities to mark the 2023 World Health Day and 75 Years of existence of WHO.

The commissioner applauded the WHO for living up to expectations in its ultimate goal to achieve good health for all using Science-based programmes.

The commissioner expressed delight that the Kogi government had enjoyed a robust partnership and collaboration with WHO in the area of Polio eradication programme, Immunisation, Surveillance and outbreak of dreaded diseases.

Usman also praised WHO for its quick response to other emergencies such as flooding and humanitarian crises.

According to her, Kogi has continued to lead global efforts to expand universal health coverage through the coordination of world’s response to health emergencies.

The commissioner congratulated WHO on its celebration of 75 Years of eventful activities globally.

Also speaking, Dr Sebastian Okwu, the State Coordinator of WHO, Kogi Office, said the WHO was founded on April 7, 1948.

According to Okwu, the theme for the 2023 celebration is “Health for All”

He highlighted the main objectives of WHO to include; Promotion/Keeping the health conditions of all safe, worldwide, disease control, elimination of measles, control of seasonal meningitis and outbreak of dreaded diseases.

Okwu reaffirmed the determination of the organisation to ensure that healthcare services got to the door steps of rural dwellers across the globe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner for health led members of health workers with the Kogi WHO office on a ‘Road Walk for Health’ across major streets of Lokoja, the state capital. (NAN)