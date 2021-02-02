Health challenges: Gov. Obaseki approves N5m for Albino Foundation

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has approved the sum of N5 million to address some of the health challenges being faced by members of The Albino Foundation (TAF) in the state.

Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, disclosed this in interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Irowa said the money was approved for TAF, Edo chapter, to create awareness, hold workshops, procure periodic sunscreen lotions and foot medical bills of its members with skin cancer.