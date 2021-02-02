Health challenges: Gov. Obaseki approves N5m for Albino Foundation

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has approved the sum of N5 million to address some of the health challenges being faced by members of The Albino Foundation (TAF) in the state.
Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, disclosed this in interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.
Irowa said the money was approved for TAF, Edo chapter, to create awareness, hold workshops, procure periodic sunscreen lotions and foot medical bills of its members with skin cancer.
He said the ministry would collaborate with TAF in the disbursement and utilisation of the money.
“The money was approved to develop and disseminate IEC materials with core messages on the health care of Persons with Albinism (PWAs) as well as sensitisation workshops through the health education unit of the ministry of health.
According to him, the money is also meant to assist some members of TAF suffering from skin cancer with payment of their medical bills through the medical assistance funds”.
“It is also for periodic procurement and distribution of sunscreen lotions to serve as palliative for PWAs who may not be able to afford it.’’ (NAN)
