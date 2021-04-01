Health awareness among Chinese people rises in 2020

 The awareness among Chinese people had improved in 2020 compared the previous year, according ’s authority on  Thursday.

awareness level, which is the proportion of people with sound knowledge and skills in the population, had reached 23.15 per cent in 2020, 3.98 per cent higher in 2019, the National Health Administration said.

This marks the country’s largest ever year-on-year increase in health awareness, according the administration.

Among all the aspects of health awareness, on safety and first is most prevalent among the public, with more 55 per cent of the population familiar with relevant knowledge and skills.

Meanwhile, public awareness of epidemic prevention and treatment saw a year on year increase of 7.56 per cent, higher any other health awareness aspect.

The increase is a of ’s timely dissemination of epidemic information and effective promotion of epidemic prevention knowledge following the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, experts have said. (Xinhua/NAN)

