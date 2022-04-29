Health agency explains universal health coverage 

The Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) has sensitised journalists to the importance of Universal Health Coverage in the state.

Speaking the event on Friday in Jos, Dr Fabong Jemchang, the Director-General of the agency, said that the sensitisation is to acquaint media practitioners with the structural arrangements put in place toward achieving universal health coverage in the state.Zemchnag explained that exercise also aimed at educating the media on the workings of the agnecy, thereby creating awareness to the public.

He added that PLASCHEMA was established as a demonstration and deep desire by government toward providing affordable and available healthacre services to its citizens.”This meeting is put together to remind the media of its roles toward achieving universal health coverage in both rural and urban parts of Plateau.”We are also here to acquaint journalists with what we are doing at PLASCHEMA toward achieving universal health coverage in the state.”This meeting is put together to create more awareness on the what we are doing at PLASCHEMA and to also strengthen community participation and sustainability,” he said.Zemchnag explained that the agency has 450 accredited service providers at the 17 local government areas of the state, adding that it has put modalities on ground toward the sustainability of scheme.

He thanked the media for partnering the agency in the past in creating awareness aboyt the scheme and called for more toward better service delivery.He assured residents of the state of its readiness to support residents, particularly those at the rural levels access quality healthcare services.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that meeting had the theme ”Securing Community Sustainability: The Media Experience ”.(NAN)

