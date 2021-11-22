Head teacher, PTA laud C’ River Deputy Speaker’s school intervention project

The Head Teacher, Government Primary School, Mayne Avenue, Calabar, Mrs Nsa Efiok, has lauded the Deputy Speaker, Cross River Assembly, Joseph Bassey, for renovating a dilapidated structure in the school.

Efiok gave the commendation on Monday in Calabar when the deputy speaker handed over the project to the school.

She said that before the intervention, the block was an eyesore, adding that the pupils usually sat in wet and soaked classrooms for their lessons.

She disclosed that the sorry state of buildings in the school had made learning difficult and environment hazardous for the pupils.

“Before the renovation, this building was an eyesore. It was nothing to write home about. The doors, windows and the ceiling were removed by hoodlums who were using some classrooms as hideout.

“But today, the story has changed as you can see; we have already taken delivery of the block. Classes are seriously ongoing in almost all the various classrooms of the block.

“As we accept and appreciate this donation with a sincere heart of gratitude, I want to also appeal to government and good people of Cross River to assist us in meeting the security challenge we have here.

“Our school is no longer safe for us; these hoodlums have taken over our school.

“You need to see how our pupils struggle to carry out their desks inside and outside their classes for safety,” she said.

The head teacher also appealed for seats for the pupils, explaining that most of the seats had been destroyed and stolen.

Similarly; the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Chairman, Mr Jeremiah Henry, commended the donor for his kind gesture.

Henry said he had written several letters to appropriate quarters for the renovation of the dilapidated buildings in the school, but the efforts were frustrated by administrative bottlenecks.

Earlier, the deputy speaker said that the project was part of his personal effort aside his constituency projects and empowerment to his people and institutions within his constituency.

“I am glad to hand over this project to the school authority. When I saw the dilapidated nature of the school, I was touched to do something.

“This intervention is different from my constituency project. As we speak, I have also taken note of other schools that need such quick intervention,” he said. (NAN)

