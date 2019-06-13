HDP, Oworu pray tribunal to cancel the Feb.23 presidential election

June 13, 2019 News, Politics, Project




Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Albert Oworu, on Thursday prayed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to cancel the Feb.23 presidential election, describing the exercise as a “referendum” and not an election.

NAN reports that in their petition marked CA/ PEPC/001/2019, the party, urged the tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election and order a fresh poll.

Owuru who secured a total of 1,663 in the presidential election, insisted that the election was not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act. (NAN)

Details later….




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply