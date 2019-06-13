HDP, Oworu pray tribunal to cancel the Feb.23 presidential election

Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Albert Oworu, on Thursday prayed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to cancel the Feb.23 presidential election, describing the exercise as a “referendum” and not an election.

NAN reports that in their petition marked CA/ PEPC/001/2019, the party, urged the tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election and order a fresh poll.

Owuru who secured a total of 1,663 in the presidential election, insisted that the election was not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act. (NAN)

