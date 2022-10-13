Hazard Allowance: Health-workers issue 7 days ultimatum to FG

By Christian Njoku

The Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay arrears of hazard allowances owed its members.



The Association disclosed this in a communique signed by its Acting Chairman, Mr Kabir Mustapha, and Acting Secretary, Mr Joseph Ugwoke, after a two-day meeting in Calabar between Oct. 12 and 13.



The association resolved that it could no longer guarantee continued services if its members were not paid all the arrears owed them within one week to avoid industrial crisis in the health sector.



They said despite writing severally to the Federal Government, the payment has been delayed, adding that government selectively paid four and five months in tranches to doctors while sidelining other health workers.



On the COVID-19 Special Inducement Allowance, the association urged the Federal Government to pay the balance of 40 per cent being two months owed its members.



“We demand the payment of 40 per cent balance of remaining two months to our members who were erroneously paid 10 per cent.



“Also, the association notes with dismay the rate at which health workers especially professionals are migrating out of the country for greener pasture.



“This is due to the poor condition surrounding our health facilities, no consumables for health workers to work with and a poor welfare packages,” they said.



The association used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, implement the Sept. 30, 2017 agreement on adjusting the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, (CONHESS).



It also urged government at all levels to make remittances of deducted but unremitted funds to the unions and cooperatives without further delay and remit third party deductions forthwith. (NAN)

