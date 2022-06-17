Hayatudeen congratulates Atiku, Okowa, says they are ‘winning team’

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mohammed Hayatudeen, has rejoiced with the PDP family over the choice of a “worthy” running mate for the the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar.



The seasoned Economist said in a statement on Thursday that the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was a perfect fit.



In a statement by his spokesman, Umar Sani, Hayatudeen said the choice of the Delta State Governor after wide “consultations and having sought for the support, guidance and wise counsel of our revered party critical stakeholders and elders and faced with the challenges of choosing from a pool of eminently qualified persons” was good for the PDP.



He saluted the courage and foresight of Abubakar “over this laudable choice of a gentleman per excellence to complete the task of assembling a winning team”.



He said as the party sets to embark on electioneering, he is confident that the duo will triumph in the February 25, 2022 presidential election with overwhelming majority and outstanding results.

