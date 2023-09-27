Have faith in security agencies, NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General (CG) Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has encouraged Nigerians to believe in security agencies capacity to provide adequate security across the country.

A statement by the Corps spokesperson, CSC Afolabi Babawale stated that Audi said this while wishing Muslim faithfuls happy Eid- el+Maulud on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NSCDC boss urged Nigerians to have faith in security agencies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring law and order in the country.

He expressed displeasure over the spate of insecurity bedeviling the country, adding that incidences of banditry, kidnapping, abduction and other criminal acts has become more worrisome despite security actions.

He further urged citizens to continue to support the government’s peace efforts by collaborating with appropriate authorities in tackling the menace of insecurity.

Audi said that it was important for credible information to be provided to security agencies to foster proactive measures that would help curb insecurity.

He reiterated the corps’ commitment to tirelessly work with sister agencies to ensure insecurity gets nipped in the bud.

He also said the corps was determined to ensure adequate protection of lives and property, including carrying out its mandate of securing critical national assets and infrastructure.

As Muslims celebrate, the corps helmsman appealed to members of the public to embrace and practice peace as exemplified by the life of Prophet Mohammed.(NAN)

