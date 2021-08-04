Hausa community commends Gov. Oyetola for peaceful atmosphere in Osun

The Hausa community in Osun has commended Gov. Gboyega Oyetola for providing them an enabling environment to live in peace and do their businesses without hindrances.

The community at a news conference on Wednesday in Osogbo said they had no fear to live and transact businesses in any part of the State as a result of the responsible leadership of the governor.

Alhaji Umar Kotonkoro, Spokesperson for the community, said the governor had shown that it was possible for political leaders in Nigeria to downplay ethnicity and religion in governance as well as in resources distribution despite ethnic complexity in Nigeria.

Kotonkoro said Oyetola had shown humility, tolerance and accommodation in leadership that had earned him a second term in their heart and soul.

“As Hausa community, we have enjoyed unprecedented business patronage from Gov. Oyetola, apart from swift responses to security issues that have to do with the protection of our businesses, life and property in all parts of the state.

“We have no fear to live and transact businesses in any part of the state as a result of the responsible leadership of the governor”.

“However, the view expressed by one Imam Basir, a former Senior Special Assistant to former Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, that Hausa Community in the state were supporting a splinter group within All Progressives Party to slim the chance of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, for second term were his personal view.

“ We decided to alert the whole world and the entire Hausa community about this false impression and lies not to allow it to fester for so long because culturally and religiously we are not known for double standard and political inconsistency.

“We are bold to say that such position in a trending video of Imam Bashir only represents his personal opinion which does not in any way represent the reality and position of Hausa Community in Osun.

“Imam Bashur is only pursing his personal political agenda, which in our own opinion is to the detriment of Hausa community that has enjoyed tremendous support from the current administration.

“We say equivocally that we have strong confidence in the administration of Governor Oyetola and we shall continue to rally support for him till and after the July 16, 2022 election, when we are so confident that he will be declared victorious,” Kotonkoro said.(NAN)

