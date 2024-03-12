Harvest of miracles as billions anticipate Healing Streams with Pastor Chris

The superlative commemorative 10th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Service with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is only days away. Expectations are soaring as billions worldwide prepare for a victorious life-changing encounter with God. Like never before, the potent streams of God’s healing power will flow abundantly to all nations and territories, wiping out every disease, pain, and affliction from the bodies and lives of all believers.

Scheduled to take place from March 15th to 17th, 2024, the Live Healing Services is a time of restoration and salvation for many worldwide seeking divine intervention and liberation from all their troubles. This event edition will be streamed in all major languages of the world on Healing Streams TV and all major terrestrial television and radio stations worldwide, giving instant access to the revitalizing power of God to anyone, no matter their location, time, class, or status.

So far, all nine editions of the program have recorded countless incredible healing miracles, with many people giving their hearts to Christ as they experience God’s Word backed with amazing signs and wonders in an atmosphere of exultant worship and prayer.

During the New Year’s Eve service, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the President of Loveworld INC and organizer of the event, declared, “We had several amazing programs of healing in 2023, but they cannot be compared to what is going to happen this year 2024”.

This powerful prophecy sets the tone for this edition of the program. The extraordinary healing miracles recorded so far during various preparatory activities, programs, and Healing Everywhere outreaches held daily in every territory on earth have underscored this.

As the highly anticipated weekend draws near, preparations are in high gear. Don’t miss out on the Road To Healing Streams Live Healing Services , airing LIVE on www.healingstreams.tv every day from now till the 14th of March 2024 at 12 noon and 4 PM GMT+1. Tune in to the program daily to witness the exciting and daring works of faith from millions of saints around the world as they prepare themselves and the world around them for the program. Undoubtedly the experience will stir up more faith in you and prepare you for your miracle.

At the Ongoing Road To Healing Streams Live Healing Services, Daid from Lahore, Pakistan, called in and joyfully shared the testimony of a pregnant sister in their church who went about inviting and preparing people in Pakistan for the 9th edition of the program with Healing to the Nations Magazine. One day, after an outreach, she realized that she hadn’t felt her baby moving for a while, so she went to the hospital.

Upon examination at the hospital, it was confirmed there was no fetal heartbeat or movement, and the doctors broke the news to her that her baby had been dead for an estimated 10 hours. Though shocked, she refused the news, proclaiming that her baby couldn’t die when she has been dispensing the truth of life in Jesus Christ to others and inviting them to the Healing Streams. Her faith in God was rewarded when she received her miracle. Today, mother and child are alive and hale!

53-year-old cab driver Elina Kenzhekul from Kyrgyzstan was involved in a ghastly accident that left her suffering from a traumatic brain injury that kept her inane and feeble for months after discharge from the hospital. Repeated visits to the hospital and several treatments yielded no significant change in her state till she had to confront the bleak fact that she would have to live with the vulnerability of frequent dizziness, headaches, nausea, loss of consciousness, sudden blurred vision, and more for the foreseeable future.

When news of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris reached her, Elina immediately seized the lifeline of hope offered and prepared to participate at one of the healing centers near her in Kyrgyzstan.

She received her healing as the man of God, Pastor Chris, prayed for all connected to the service, commanding healing to the bodies. Instantly, Elian received strength and realized she was healed. Today, she is back to work, driving, walking, full of zest and vigor. Glory to God!

Elina is but one of the millions globally whose participation in the program has wrought life-defining miracles and transformations in their lives. This is a foretaste of the spectacular move of the Spirit that will be experienced again at the Live services this March, so get ready, your time for divine restoration is at hand.

The Live services begin at 3 PM GMT+1 daily. You can also enjoy the Healing Streams experience with friends and family from the comfort of your devices onsite in your home, office, place of business, or online by creating a virtual center now. To get started, visit www.healingstreams.tv/LHS to create one or to register your onsite center. Remember to share your link with all your friends and family. Furthermore, you can choose to participate from any of the healing centers nearest you.

For further information, please send an email to info@healingstreams.tv or call centers these numbers: +27799675852 (South Africa), +234(1)8885066 (Nigeria), +18327249390 (USA), +12896221634 (Canada), +44(0)3331880710 (UK), +919650096633 (Asia), +917794993762 (India).