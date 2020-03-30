Harry, Meghan ‘must pay’ for their own U.S. security detail – Trump

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “must pay” for their own security detail if they move to the U.S.

“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.

“Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!,” Trump said in a tweet.

Trump made it clear that he was “a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, left Vancouver Island in Canada and have moved to Meghan’s hometown Los Angeles, People magazine reported citing an anonymous source.

An article in the British Daily Mail earlier this week speculated that the couple could ask for a U.S. government security detail.

A spokeswoman for the couple said late on Sunday that they had made their own security arrangements, in a statement cited by British media that appeared to confirm the move.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” the spokeswoman said, as reported by broadcaster ITV and Britain’s Press Association.

“Privately-funded security arrangements have been made,” she added.

Disney announced this week that Meghan would narrate a forthcoming documentary “Elephant,” her first role since she and Prince Harry announced they were stepping back from royal duties.

Markle, an American, is no stranger to the Los Angeles entertainment industry, having played high-flying paralegal Rachel Zane in the U.S. legal drama “Suits” before marrying Harry in 2018.

Trump had previously waded into the royal family drama, saying it was “sad” that the couple were giving up their royal duties.

“I just have such respect for the Queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her,” Trump said in November. (dpa/NAN)