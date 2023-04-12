Harness bounties of Ramadan’s last 10 days – Kaduna Cleric admonishes Muslims

By Aisha Gambo

An Islamic cleric, Mal.Shamsuddeen Hussain, has called on Muslims to intensify their good deeds during the last 10 days of Ramadan so as to benefit from the bounties therein.

The cleric, who is also the Imam of Salafiyya Mosque,Badiko, Kaduna, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“The month of Ramadan is a month of blessings and Allah has selected the last 10 days to be special; it is in these days that the Night of Decree is observed.

“Allah said: ‘We have brought the Holy Quran in the night of Laylatil Qadri (Night of Decree) and it is better than 1000 months.

“Therefore, Muslims must strive to observe this night and gain the blessings and rewards it brings through prayers, supplication, charity and other good deeds”, he admonished.

According to him, prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), used to pray fervently during the last 10 days, dedicating fully in worship of Allah, and avoiding distractions.

The cleric added that the prophet also gave more charity to the needy in the month of Ramadan, urging Muslims to do same.

Hussain also urged business men and women not to use the Ramadan period to exploit customers by hiking price of their commodities, especially essential food items.

“It is sad to note that prices of staple foods,fruits and drinks have increased upon the commencement of Fasting; this is not Islamic”, he lamented .(NAN)