Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has expressed his satisfaction with the harmonious working relationships existing among the three arms of government in the state.

According to him, the cordiality among the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary in the state has certainly facilitated peace, security and development of the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Bagudu, stated this in a statement he made available to the journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Dakingari said that Bagudu said this when he hosted various top government functionaries comprising: the Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, the Chief Judge, leaders of security agencies and APC stalwarts to Iftar (Ramadan Breakfast) at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Sunday.

He commended the State Assembly for their speedy passages of bills for the development of the state, especially, those that were meant for the provisions of basic social amenities for the people.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the various security agencies in the state for performing optimally in the maintenance of peace and security across the state.

Bagudu commiserated with the police authorities and the army over the loss of their men recently in Zuru Emirate, whom he described as very gallant officers who made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

He acknowledged that year 2020 was full of challenges due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, which he said, by God’s grace, had been brought under control through the observance of protocols and the vaccination of the public.

The Ramadan Iftar was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Col. Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai (Rtd), former Deputy Governor and the Chief of Staff at the Government House, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad-Argungu.

Also, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sama’ila AbdulMumini-Kamba and Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Sulaiman Muhammad-Argungu attended the event.

Others include: the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, as well as members of State APC Caretaker Committee.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the State Director of Security Services, Commissioners and members of Kebbi State House of Assembly graced the occasion. (NAN)

