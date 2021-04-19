Harmonious working relationship among 3 arms of Govt excites Gov. Bagudu

 Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has expressed his  satisfaction the  harmonious working relationships existing among the three arms of government the state.

According to him, the cordiality among  the Executive,  the Legislature and  the Judiciary the state has certainly facilitated peace, security and development of the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari,  the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Bagudu, stated this  a statement he  made available to the journalists  Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Dakingari said that  Bagudu said this  when he hosted various top government functionaries comprising: the  Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, the Chief Judge, leaders of security agencies and APC stalwarts to Iftar (Ramadan Breakfast)   the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Sunday.

He the State Assembly for  their speedy passages of bills for the development of the state, especially, those  that were meant for the provisions of basic social amenities for the people.

The governor appreciated the efforts of  the various security agencies in the state for performing optimally in the maintenance of peace and security across the state.

Bagudu commiserated the police authorities and the army over the loss of their men recently in Zuru Emirate, whom he described as very gallant officers who made sacrifice in the service of the nation.

He acknowledged that 2020  full of due to the outbreak of  -19 pandemic, which he said, by God’s grace,  had been under control through  the observance of protocols and the  vaccination of the public.

The Ramadan Iftar attended by the State Deputy Governor, Col. Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai (Rtd), Deputy Governor  and  the Chief of   the Government House, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad-Argungu.

Also, the  Speaker  of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sama’ila AbdulMumini-Kamba and Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Sulaiman Muhammad-Argungu attended the event.

Others include: the  Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri,  the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, as well as members of State APC Caretaker Committee.

Similarly, the  Deputy Commissioner of Police and the State Director of Security Services, Commissioners and members of Kebbi State House of Assembly graced the occasion. (NAN)

