Tuesday, November 14, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectHarmattan: Rising fire incidents in Kaduna worrisome—- NEMA coordinator
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Harmattan: Rising fire incidents in Kaduna worrisome—- NEMA coordinator

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
91

By Ezra Musa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North-West zone, says the rise in fire incidents at the early stage of harmattan season in Kaduna is alarming.

Imam Garki, Zonal coordinator, NEMA, expressed this concern during a courtesy visit to the Federal Fire Service on Friday in Kaduna.

According to him, the visit is necessary to strengthen relationship between the agencies due to the rise in fire incidences during harmattan across the state.

He lamented that the record of fire incidents at early stage of the harmattan season was disturbing; hence, the need for more sensitisation and improved coordination.

Represented by Halima Sulaiman, Head of Information Unit, Garki said the visit was part of the agency’s proactive measures to mitigate rather than respond to emergencies.

On his part, Usman Sadiq, State Controller Zone B, Federal Fire Service Kaduna, pledged maximum support and improvement on the existing working relationship.

He said that effort were being made to engage relevant stakeholders during the “Fire Week” to enlighten the public about the Federal Fire Service mandate.

Sadiq added that efforts were ongoing to create a centre for data base for information sharing among critical stakeholders in emergency.(NAN)

Previous article
Nigeria to host 40th GIABA technical commission/plenary, 27th ministerial committee meeting
Next article
NNPC Foundation Train Youths Corps Members on Financial Literacy
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.