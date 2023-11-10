Harmattan: Rising fire incidents in Kaduna worrisome—- NEMA coordinator

By Ezra Musa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North-West zone, says the rise in fire incidents at the early stage of harmattan season in Kaduna is alarming.

Imam Garki, Zonal coordinator, NEMA, expressed this concern during a courtesy visit to the Federal Fire Service on Friday in Kaduna.

According to him, the visit is necessary to strengthen relationship between the agencies due to the rise in fire incidences during harmattan across the state.

He lamented that the record of fire incidents at early stage of the harmattan season was disturbing; hence, the need for more sensitisation and improved coordination.

Represented by Halima Sulaiman, Head of Information Unit, Garki said the visit was part of the agency’s proactive measures to mitigate rather than respond to emergencies.

On his part, Usman Sadiq, State Controller Zone B, Federal Fire Service Kaduna, pledged maximum support and improvement on the existing working relationship.

He said that effort were being made to engage relevant stakeholders during the “Fire Week” to enlighten the public about the Federal Fire Service mandate.

Sadiq added that efforts were ongoing to create a centre for data base for information sharing among critical stakeholders in emergency.(NAN)

