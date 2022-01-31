Harmattan: Osun Fire Service warns residents against careless handling of naked fire

January 31, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Osun Fire Service has cautioned residents the state against reckless handling electrical appliances and naked fire during this harmattan period.

Mr Adekunle, the Service Spokesperson, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Osogbo.

Adekunle said: “This is harmattan, we are in a dry season, we intend to record more fire than in the rainy season.

“Though there is nothing special that causes fire in the dry season more than the rainy season, the distinguishing thing is that there is additional fire outbreaks during dry season due to bush burning, which is not applicable in the rainy season.

“Everywhere is dry in the dry season and any mistake concerning fire lead to disaster, so people should be careful with the way they handle fire during the dry season.

“When people burn refuse, they should stay till it burns out and prevent the fire from spreading escalating.

“Electrical appliances should also be shut down and removed from the socket electrical supply when there is no light and when people are leaving the house.”

He advised parents to avoid allowing their children into the kitchen and also keep matches away from them.

Adekunle said that residents should avoid fire/burning like candle, while flammable liquids like petroleum, diesel should not be stored at home.

“Bushes around buildings should be cleared. Bushes around the farm should also be cleared to prevent a fire break so when hunters anybody set bushes on fire, it will not affect the farm.

“Fire extinguishers should be kept in the car, offices and to tackle any fire when it breaks and gas cylinder should be kept outside the kitchen and away from the burner,” he said.

Adekunle explained that 85 per cent domestic fire were from the kitchen and electrical appliances, urging residents to adhere to safety measures. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,