Harmattan: Osun Fire Service warns residents against careless handling of naked fire

The Osun Fire Service has cautioned residents of the state against reckless handling of electrical appliances and naked fire during this harmattan period.

Mr Ibrahim Adekunle, the Service Spokesperson, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Osogbo.

Adekunle said: “This is harmattan, we are in a dry season, we intend to record more fire than in the rainy season.

“Though there is nothing special that causes fire in the dry season more than the rainy season, the distinguishing thing is that there is additional fire outbreaks during dry season due to bush burning, which is not applicable in the rainy season.

“Everywhere is dry in the dry season and any mistake concerning fire can lead to disaster, so people should be careful with the way they handle fire during the dry season.

“When people burn refuse, they should stay till it burns out and prevent the fire from spreading or escalating.

“Electrical appliances should also be shut down and removed from the socket or electrical supply when there is no light and when people are leaving the house.”

He advised parents to avoid allowing their children into the kitchen and also keep matches away from them.

Adekunle said that residents should avoid open fire/burning like candle, while flammable liquids like petroleum, diesel should not be stored at home.

“Bushes around buildings should be cleared. Bushes around the farm should also be cleared to prevent a fire break so when hunters or anybody set bushes on fire, it will not affect the farm.

“Fire extinguishers should be kept in the car, offices and houses to fight or tackle any fire when it breaks and gas cylinder should be kept outside the kitchen and away from the burner,” he said.

Adekunle explained that 85 per cent of domestic fire were from the kitchen and electrical appliances, urging residents to adhere to safety measures. (NAN)

