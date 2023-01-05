Harmattan haze: FRSC cautions drivers against speeding 

By Isaiah Eka

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged drivers to always ensure that their headlamps are on, especially in the morning, when harmattan haze affects visibility.

FRSC Sector Commander in Akwa Ibom, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, gave the advice in a statement on Thursday in Uyo.

Olonisaye reminded drivers and all road users that life had no duplicate, and that speed thrills, but kills.

The sector commander advised that adequate attention and care must be taken while using the roads.

“Life has no duplicate or spare parts, once it is snuffed out of an individual, it is gone forever! Why being complacent and pay little or no attention to the issues of road safety?

“We must strive to consciously protect and safeguard our lives, especially while using the roads.

“Our family members, friends and well-wishers eagerly wait to receive and welcome us back home alive,” Olonisaye said.

The official advised motorists and other road users to apply caution while using the roads, especially as the roads are witnessing high volume of human and vehicular movement.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, hence, it is required of all to be in alignment with safe system approach to road safety”.

He further advised motorists to be patient, adding that they should “obey applicable speed limits, or at best apply common sense speed limit.

“Avoid night time driving, but when it is early hours of the day, lower beams and keep your headlamps properly adjusted and focused.

“Avoid looking directly into the lights of oncoming vehicles and slow down when facing glare from headlights.

“Use of unsafe tyres should be avoided; use of expired, worn-out imported tyres, otherwise known as `tokunbo’, is dangerous.

“Such tyres may destroy your life if care is not taken.”

Olonisaye commended the efforts of all stakeholders who contributed to making the roads safe during the Yuletide. (NAN)