Harmattan: FRSC warns motorists against speeding, dangerous driving to avoid crashes

The Sagamu Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has warned motorists against excessive speeding and dangerous driving, especially during this harmattan period to avoid road crashes.

The Unit Commander, Mr Iyanda Taofiq, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Sagamu, Ogun, that the warning became necessary the current harmattan being experienced across the state and the country as large, is characterized by poor visibility.

The development, he said, could lead to possible road crashes and loss of lives, if necessary measures are not taken.“Motorists need to be cautious and exercise patience by not driving recklessly, especially against the traffic to reduce mishaps during the harmattan.“In addition, they need to shun wrongful overtaking because of poor visibility,” he said.

Taofiq implored motorists to ensure that their vehicles’ headlamps, parking and brake lights are functioning well before getting their vehicles on the roads.

He emphasised the need for them to always check their battery terminals because it is possible for the battery to run down during the harmattan.The unit Commander further enjoined motorists to desist from over loading and shun any act that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives. (NAN)

