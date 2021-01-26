Harmattan: FRSC implores motorists against excessive speeding

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists against excessive speeding especially during the harmattan and dry season to minimise crashes.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar noted that poor visibility was associated with harmattan and dry season, saying there is need for motorists to reduce speeding during the period.