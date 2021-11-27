Harmattan: FEMA urges residents to equip homes, offices with fire equipment

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) has advised residents to equip their homes, offices and cars with basic fire equipment to prevent fire outbreak.

Alhaji Abbas Idriss, the Director-General of FEMA, gave the advice in a statement issued by the agency’s Head of Public Relations Unit, Ms. Nkechi Isa, on Saturday in Abuja.

Idriss, who emphasised that homes should be equipped with fire extinguishers and fire blankets, advised that gas cylinders should be kept outside the kitchen.

He noted that the annual market fire incidents in the FCT have started with the Kubwa and Nyanya markets, and called for the segmenting of markets to keep people using inflammable and combustible items away from other traders.

The D-G called on the Abuja Market Management Ltd. (AMML) to install central circuit breakers in markets and to ensure markets are evacuated at the close of trading.

Idriss explained that the agency required more ambulances, funds and manpower to reduce the response time from five to three minutes. (NAN)

