Harmattan: Expert advises parents to wear children thick clothes

Dr Ivie Osagie has advised parents and guardians to always encourage their children and wards to wear thick clothes to avoid catching cold during the Harmattan.

Osagie, a medical practitioner with a private hospital in Benin,told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday that the Harmattan is a season that usually comes with dry, dusty easterly or north-easterly wind.

He added that it used to blow across the West African coast from December to February.

“Staying hydrated, taking Vitamin C and changing outfits during the Harmattan is the solution to avoid catching cold.

“Majority of children fall ill during the Harmattan which usually has bright and hot weather in the afternoon but can be very cold at night.

“Contrary to flu, common cold can be caused by many different types of viruses.

“The condition is generally harmless and the symptoms can be usually overcome within two weeks,’’ she said.

She advised parents to always wear children socks, jackets and head warmers for their children to prevent them from catching cold usually caused by the Harmattan.

According to her, cold can easily spread, and can cause cough, catarrh and airborne respiratory droplets.

The medical practitioner listed some symptoms of cold during the Harmattan to include: general feeling of not being well; which is often followed by sore throat, runny nose or cough.

She said that cold among children, most times, could be caused by exposure to cold weather.

She advised parents to avoid their children from walking bear footed during the Harmattan. (NAN)