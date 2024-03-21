Hardship: Tinubu needs collective support, collaboration of Nigerians -Group

The Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora and Rebuild Nigeria Movement (CNNDRNM), has called for a collective support and collaboration of all Nigerians to enable President Bola Tinubu succeed.

The Group’s President, James Erebuoye stated this in Abuja on Thursday in an interview with newsmen on the current economic situation of the country.

According to him, Tinubu alone can not offer lasting solutions to the current situation facing the country, except with the full support and collaboration of all Nigerians.

“We are concerned over the persisting socio-economic hardship currently experienced in the country.

“The solutions to the current social pandemic in the country is largely dependent on a sincere social and ethical reorientation of Nigerians in all spheres of public and domestic engagements,” he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patriotic, honest, and sincere in their various spheres of influence, as this could go a long way in restoring socio-economic and moral sanity in the nation

He emphasised that President Tinubu was doing just well within his capacity to deliver on the mandate and demands of the office.

He challenged Nigerians to focus not only on the President, but to hold their Governors, senators, and even their council chairmen and Ward Councillors to accountability.

“Most of the problems we are facing are mostly issues on the concurrent and residual list of government that can actually be handled by the state government and government at the local level.

“But the whole talk is about the President who, to a reasonable extent, did not cause most of these problems,” he added.

He, however, assured Nigerians not to lose hope but maintain a firm belief that Nigeria would someday rise above these challenges.

Erebuoye recalled that most of the economically viable nations today, like Singapore, had once gone through worst challenges.

“But that sincere change and attitudinal reorientation of Nigerians remains an imperative for a swift transformation.” (NAN)

By Philomina Attah