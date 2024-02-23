Hardship: SSANU urges governments to change the narrative

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has called on the Federal and states government to redouble efforts towards changing the narrative of the current hardship facing Nigerians.

Mohammed Ibrahim, National President of the association stated this in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the 19th regular North Central Zonal Executive Council meeting held on Friday at the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He noted that the current economic hardship and heightened insecurity in the country was becoming unbearable for citizens and urged government to do their best in order to address the situation.

“Our welfare as members of staff working in the universities is continuously being strangulated by the people are supposed to make us breath well,” he said.

Ibrahim pointed out that as an affiliate union of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), SSANU would fully key into the proposed protest by the NLC.

“We need to tell our leaders that what is happening in Nigeria at the moment is not acceptable and that they can do better in order to address the situation,” he added.

The SSANU president said that the zonal meeting was to appraise the working condition of its members in the 13 universities across the six states of the zone.

“This is with a view to addressing whatever lapses internally or escalate the issues to the management of the universities where necessary,” he added. (NAN)

By Sunday John