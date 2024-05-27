Hardship: NEMA hands over food items to Borno Govt 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has handed over 37,000 bags of assorted food commodities apprived by the federal government to the Borno Government.

The Director-General of NEMA, Malam Zubaida Umar, represented by the Borno NEMA Zonal officer, Muhammad Aji, handed over the items to the state government in Maiduguri on Monday.

Umar said that President Bola Tinubu approved the release of 42,000MT of assorted food for distribution to vulnerable households, groups and associations in order to cushion the current socio-economic hardship in the state.

She added that as a strategic reserve under the custody of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMoA&FS), the assorted food commodities include maize, millet, sorghum, and garri.

She added that Borno state has been allocated 594 metric tonnes of Maize, 252 metric tonnes of Millet and 9,972 metric tonnes of sorghum (bags of 50kg).

Responding, Gov. Babagana Zulum, commended the federal government for the gesture and promised to distribute the commodities given to the state judiciously.

“I want to acknowledge the 37 bags of 50kg assorted grains received by the Federal government under President Tinubu.

”On behalf of the most vulnerable population of Borno, I wish to appreciate the Federal government for its continued support towards the vulnerable population.

“I want to assure Mr President, the Minister of Agriculture and NEMA that the food will be distributed to the most vulnerable population and no diversion will be found.

Zulum also commended the Federal government for all the other support that it has been rendering to the state noting that apart from food items, it has been receiving support to strengthen the resilience of the displaced populations.(NAN)