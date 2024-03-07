Hardship: NANS wants FG, states provide palliatives for students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the federal and state governments to provide palliatives for students of tertiary institutions to alleviate their suffering.

The National President of NANS, Mr Pedro Obi, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Obi also called on the governments to provide education grants for the students.

He also called on the governments to provide shuttle buses for students in all tertiary institutions in the country to reduce transport difficulties.

The NANS president said that high cost of living had made things difficult for students.

He said that Nigerian students needed palliatives.

“In light of the prevailing economic challenges faced by students, we are appealing on the governments to implement immediate measures aimed at providing palliatives and grants to alleviate students’ problems.

“Recognising the pivotal role education plays in national development, it is crucial to ensure that students are not hindered by financial constraints.

“The assistance will not only contribute to the well-being of students, but will also foster a conducive environment for academic excellence.

“We acknowledge the governments’ commitment to the welfare of citizens, and believe that extending support to students is an investment in the nation’s future,” he said.

He urged the governments to work with the leadership of students associations across the country while giving the palliatives and grants. (NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal