Hardship: NANS urges National Economic Committee to find lasting solution

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the newly inaugurated ‘National Economic Advisory Committee’ to work toward ending the economic hardship in the country

NANS National Senate President, Mr Elvis Ekudina, stated this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Ekundina urged members of the committee not to let Nigerians down, saying that it is important to find a lasting solution to the economic problems currently facing the country.

He said the establishment of the Economic Advisory Committee by President Bola Tinubu was a right step in the right direction.

He, therefore, urged the committee members to work toward stabilising the economy and ensuring the best economic future for Nigerians.

He congratulated Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on their appointments as committee members.

He appealed to them to work hard by prioritising public welfare.

The students’ association expressed readiness to support initiatives that would have positive influence on the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.

“We wish to express our hope and expectation for the newly appointed members of the National Economic Advisory Committee.

“We encourage them to prioritise the well-being of the people they serve.

“We implore the new members to approach their responsibilities with a deep sense of duty, accountability, and a commitment to the public interest.

“NANS trust that the newly appointed members will rise to the occasion, fulfilling their roles with integrity, expertise, and a genuine commitment to serving the public,” Ekundina said. (NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal