Hardship: Gov. Sule’s aide disburses N5m to support 500 students, supporters

Dr Muhammad Kassim, Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Political Affairs, said he disbursed his five months salary to support 500 students of various tertiary institutions in the state.

Kassim disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, during the “Polling Unit to Polling Unit Thank You Visit.”

According to him, the gesture is his way of giving back to society and helping students to pay for their learning materials in schools.

The governor’s aide explained that his mission to Akwanga South constituency was to show appreciation to the electorate for voting for his principal, Gov. Sule, for the second term and for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

He thanked the people of Akwanga South constituency for their support to the All Progressives Congress (APC), which led to the party’s victory.

“The primary aim of this journey is to thank our electorate in Akwanga South. It is a promise kept because during the 2023 general elections, we promised to come back to say thank you for giving us your votes.”

“And in the process of thanking them, I decided to support our younger ones who are in school with the sum of N10,000 each. 500 students have been identified and selected within the constituency.

“Furthermore, N300,000 was equally given to each polling unit/community visited, namely Moroa, Angwan Yara, Angwan Dariya, Angwan Habu, and Gudi ward.”

“Initially, when I was appointed, I decided not to spend a penny out of my salary. So, out of the five months’ salaries that I have worked so far, I was able to save N1.850 million.

I have decided to increase it to N5 million to see how I can go round from wards to polling units to say thank you for supporting Gov. Sule, APC, and extend financial support to students and constituents. That is just the primary aim of this mission here today.”

On the water scarcity raised by the communities, the governor’s aide assured them that he would brief the governor accordingly.

“It’s a great opportunity to interact with the electorate, listen to their complaints. I have seen most of the things they have mentioned because I belong to this community.

I think I’m in a better position to relay their complaints to the governor. He is somebody who is passionate about the well-being of his people, and I know he will do something about it,” Kassim assured.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mohammed Mohammed, Destiny Paul, Yusuf Grace and Umar Abdul, expressed appreciation to the governor’s aide, noting that the gesture would go a long way to meet their needs in school.(NAN)

By Oboh Linus