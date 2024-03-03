Hardship: CLO lauds LP legislators for donating 6 months salaries to constituencies

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has commended eight members of the Anambra House of Assembly, on the platform of Labour Party (LP), for their patriotism and compassion in donating their six months salaries to their respective constituencies.

This is in view of current hardship and hyperinflation in the country caused by subsidy removal, currency devaluation and monumental high cost of living, goods and services.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu on the impact of the rare gesture to the people.

Ezekwueme noted that “the legislators are indeed in tune with excruciating sufferings, hunger, anger, abject poverty, unemployment and insecurity in the country”.

According to him, “this is a clear indication that they bear the interest and welfare of members of their respective constituencies at heart.

“They have engraved and etched their names in the hearts and minds of Nigerians through their patriotic and humanitarian dispositions,” he said.

The CLO boss recalled that two state lawmakers – Mr Fred Ezenwa and Mr Jude Umennajiego – last month fumigated Fegge and Odoakpu communities within Onitsha axis of Anambra respectively to curtail the menace of mosquito bites and malaria.

“The only good motive in politics is the motive of doing good for one’s country and its citizens which is in tandem with wise decision of the legislators for puting smiles on the faces of members of their constituencies.

“We call on other legislators and politicians to emulate the donors. It is of prime importance to ensure transparent disbursement of the funds to the most vulnerable citizens irrespective of party affiliations.

“CLO had earlier commended Sen. Victor Umeh, Sen. Tony Nwoye, Prof. Lilian Orogbo of Awka North and South Federal Constituency and Rep Maureen Gwacham of Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency for providing humongous palliatives for their various senatorial zones and constituencies.

“We appeal to other Federal

legislators yet to disburse palliatives from the Federal Government or from their individual pockets to Nigerians to do the needful to help ameliorate the sufferings of the masses,” he added. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike