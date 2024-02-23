Hardship: Bayelsa Baptist Conference  urges price control

The Bayelsa Baptist Conference (BBC) on Friday decried the high cost of living in Nigeria and called for regulation of prices of commodities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BBC also urged Christians to pray and have faith in God to uplift the country from challenges.

In resolutions it made after its 2024 Annual Session held at Nyambiri in Yenagoa, BBC said that increases in the prices of goods and services in Nigeria had become unbearable for the citizens.

The document was signed by Rev. Anthony Dede and Rev. John Oluwajana, Chairman of BBC and Chairman of BBC Resolutions Committee, respectively.

The group called on the Federal Government to come up with a price control mechanism to halt inflation and reduce hardship.

According to BBC, the high cost of goods and services had adversely affected the living conditions of Nigerians.

“The sudden hikes in the prices of commodities are increasingly becoming unbearable for citizens.

“The government should put in place mechanisms for price control to cushion the effects on the people as we encourage all Christians to have faith in God and pray for our dear nation, Nigeria,” the group said.

It also appealed to the Bayelsa Government to construct a road to connect Nyambiri to the East-West Road.

“We hereby appeal to the prosperity government of Bayelsa to consider awarding a contract for construction of an access road to link Nyambiri to the East-West Road.

”This will reduce the suffering of the people and give them a sense of belonging,” BBC said. (NAN)

By Nathan Nwakamma