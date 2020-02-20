Hard time awaits ground rents defaulters in Abuja – FCTA

The FCT Administration will not hesitate to revoke or sanction any property owner in the Federal Capital Territory that fails to pay his or her Ground Rents.

The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Abuja Geographic Information Systems, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Jalo, disclosed this in an interaction with newsmen on Thursday in his office at No. 4, Peace Drive, Central Business District, Abuja.

The Director said that the FCT Administration has arrived at this decision after several public enlightenments and warnings to property owners in the Territory to settle their outstanding Ground Rents failed to yield the desired results.

Dr. Jalo reiterated that it is necessary for property owners to pay their proscribed fees to enable the government carry out its statutory duties especially fixing the infrastructural deficit in the Territory.

He emphasized that payment of Ground Rents is a legal responsibility of any property owner as enshrined in the Land Use Act of 1978 and upon accepting the offer it becomes incumbent on the beneficiaries to abide by the law.

According to him, “we have carried out several public enlightenments to sensitize and create awareness on the need for property owners to come forward and settle their liabilities, yet some of them remain adamant”.

“Hence, the FCT Administration has no any other option than wield the big stick as the law will strictly be adhered to, because the government requires these funds to provide security and basic infrastructure,” he stressed.

The Director advised all plot allottees in the Federal Capital Territory to always register their transactions relating to their property with the Abuja Geographic Information Systems and Land Administration Department in order to assist in firming up necessary data on property owners real time.

Dr. Jalo also remarked that this will go a long way in improving the security of lives and property of all the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.