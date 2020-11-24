‘Happiest Season’ spotlights LGBT love in Christmas rom-com

“Happiest Season,” out on Hulu on Friday and starring Kristen Stewart, breaks the mold as a romantic comedy about a lesbian couple set around the holidays.

Stewart, who is bisexual, says she’s astounded it’s taken this long for a major studio to get behind such a film.

“I would have loved to have grown up with a movie like this. But the fact that I’m 30 years old and I’m in it – I feel really lucky to be in the first film, but I’m also baffled that it is,” Stewart said.

Stewart plays Abby, who’s been in a relationship with Harper (Mackenzie Davis) for more than a year when Harper invites her to her family home for Christmas.