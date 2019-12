Operatives of Nigerian Police and troops of the Nigerian Army, have currently trapped a gang of armed robbers in a bank, located in Mpape village of Abuja.

The security operatives had so far barricaded the the entrance to the bank, and forced the robbers indoors, since 10am, ChannelsTV reports.

One of the robbers, who tried to escape, it further reports, was shot and arrested, while the remaining ones are still inside the bank.

Details follow…