Hanoi locks down major hospital as COVID-19 cases surge

May 5, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Hanoi authorities have locked a major on front line of treating Coronavirus (COVID-19) after staff and tested positive for virus, Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

National for Tropical Diseases, which has been for dealing with every COVID-19 case in northern Vietnam since the beginning of , is closing its doors to newcomers as of Wednesday and will stay locked until at least May 19.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Vietnam’s Ministry of Health said the had so far tested 827 people at the facility.

Every member of staff at the facility will be tested for COVID-19.

From around 300 results returned so far, at least 14 individuals tested positive for COVID-19, two medical staff, eight and four family members.

Authorities have also shut schools, bars and karaoke parlours in Hanoi and several other provinces as of Tuesday as Vietnam battles its first of COVID-19 cases via community transmission in over a .

Vietnam has confirmed community transmissions of COVID-19 in the major cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, along with the northern provinces of Ha Nam, Vinh Phuc, Yen Bai and Hung Yen.

The cases are linked to a 27-year- man who returned to Vietnam from Japan on April 7, and a Chinese expert entering the nation for work, both of whom tested positive after finishing  a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Vietnam has officially recorded 2,996 Coronavirus cases and 35 deaths.(dpa/NAN)

