Hanifas’ killer: FG backs Kano State steps, sues for justice

Following the death of a five year old Hanifas, the Federal Government, FG, has in totality condemned the killing of the pupil by her own teacher.

The FG also applauded the steps being taken by the Kano State to address the incident.

It would be recalled that Kano state Governor had withdrew operational licenses of all the private schools in the state.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, in a statement issued to journalists said, “The Federal Ministry of Education condemns the killing of a pupil in Kano in all its ramifications and applauds the steps being taken by the Kano state Government to address the ugly incident.

“We are watching this National tragedy very closely and we are interested in seeing that justice is not only done,but explicitly seeing to be done.

“If a child can not be safe in the hands of his/her teacher, where else can the child be safe,”

Adamu said the killing of the innocent child is an assault on the entire teaching profession and must not be allowed to happen again.

“We sympathize with the parents of the innocent baby and pray that Allah condoles them in the best way possible,” said Adamu.

