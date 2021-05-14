Handwashing still best to prevent viral disease, says Community nurse

A community health nurse, Mrs Toyosi Ogunkunle, says handwashing with soap and water, is still the best method of  hygiene  to minimise the chances of spreading and contracting viral illnesses such as  gastroenteritis.

Ogunkunle said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

According to her, while hand sanitiser can guard against some viral illnesses, using it alone not be sufficiently effective against such as  gastroenteritis.

“Gastroenteritis is a very common condition causes diarrhoea and vomiting. While it is mostly common in children,  it affects people of all ages.””

She listed the main symptoms of gastroenteritis  to include suddden stooling and vomiting

”Others are: abdominal pain, loss of appetite and fever,” she said.

According to her,  gastroenteritis is caused touching contaminated surfaces or object, eating contaminated food and not washing after visiting the toilet.

“Hand washing is the hallmark of preventing viral infections like gastroenteritis.

“Hand sanitiser cannot remove the build-up of germs from the and is not to prevent a viral like gastroenteritis.

“The virus causes  gastroenteritis comes from faeces, which find its  way into the mouth through unwashed .

“This means if germs are picked up after using restroom are not washed off, they can be and then cause serious illness like gastroenteritis,” she said. (NAN)

