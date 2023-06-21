Handover Controversy: Navy refutes allegation of non-compliance by outgoing CNS

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Naval Headquarters, Abuja has debunked malicious publications alleging the refusal of the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral AZ Gambo to handover to the incoming Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral EI Ogalla.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, in a statement on Wednesday, who dismissed the allegation as a total lie, stressed that handing and taking over in the Nigerian Navy was procedural.

Commodore Ayo-Vaughan therefore said that it was necessary to put the record straight, as he advised members of the public to discountenance the malicious publication.

He said,”The attention of the Naval Headquarters has been drawn to a malicious publication by some online media such as Peoples Gazette, opr.news, hallmarknews and others alleging the refusal of the outgoing Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral AZ Gambo CFR to hand over to the incoming Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral EI Ogalla. The media reports are totally lies, misleading and capable of spreading falsehood to unsuspecting members of the public. It is therefore necessary to put the record straight.

“Suffice to state that handing and taking over ceremony in the Nigerian Navy from inception is procedural. Upon the announcement of the change of the ‘Watch on deck’, the outgoing CNS is expected to give detailed brief to the incoming CNS, tour key naval facilities and perform the ceremonial lowering of ensign. Accordingly, the programme of events leading to the formal handing and taking over ceremony has kicked off to culminate at a public ceremony on Friday 23 June 2023 in line with age-long naval tradition.

“Instructively, it is pertinent to mention that sister Services are also due to hand over as they have set aside specific dates for their handing and taking over ceremonies.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to discountenance the malicious publication and erroneous information as a figment of the reporter’s imagination.”

