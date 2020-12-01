Handling of FG projects in Ondo excites FRC, says Team Leader

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has said that it was pleased with the level of work done by contractors handling some selected Federal Government funded projects in Ondo State.

Mr Sule Unekwuojo, Head, Finance and Account of the FRC, who also doubles as the Head of the Southwest team, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure, after inspecting some selected projects in the state.

The projects inspected included: Development of Health Centre at Oke Agbe in Akoko Northwest Local Government, and Iju utility House (phase II) at Iju, Akure North local government.

Unekwuojo said his team was particularly impressed with the healthcare centre and its acceptance and support provided by the community.