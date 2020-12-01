Handling of FG projects in Ondo excites FRC, says Team Leader

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has said that it was pleased with the level of work done by contractors handling some selected Federal Government funded projects in Ondo State.
Mr Sule Unekwuojo, Head, Finance and Account of the FRC, who also doubles as the Head of the Southwest team, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure, after inspecting some selected projects in the state.
The projects inspected included: Development of Health Centre at Oke Agbe in Akoko Northwest Local Government, and Iju utility House (phase II) at Iju, Akure North local government.
Unekwuojo said his team was particularly impressed with the healthcare centre and its acceptance and support provided by the community.
He said the team was equally happy with the work at the Iju uitlity house as it showed the pace of work was commensurate with payments made so far, adding that they welcomed the income brought to artisans and sellers of building material in the communities where the projects were sited.
“I think we have been impressed since early this morning, from Oke Agbe and this one in Iju, and we are happy the community is benefiting already from the project”, the Team leader said.
Unekwuojo reiterated that the FRC was created for a transparent and accountable government financial management framework.
“It is within our mandate to track every Kobo spent and ensure the contractors do deliver according to specification and ensure shady job and is not done, with projects being delivered within stipulated time,” he said.
The Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Issah Olanipekun, in whose domain the project is sited, appreciated Sen. Ajayi Borrofice (Ondo North) for facilitating the constituency project in the community.
The monarch promised to give all the support necessary to ensure that the project was completed, so that the health center could be put to use by the people. (NAN)
