Handling Niger’s coup imbroglio, manifestation of Tinubu’s boldness — Prof. Abubakre

Prof. Razaq Abubakre, former Vice Chancellor, Al – Hikmah University, Ilorin says President Tinubu’s handling of the coup in Niger Republic is a display of boldness and diplomacy.

Abubakre who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja says contrary to opinion of some observers, Tinubu is not a stooge of any superpower in the circumstances presently playing out.

“Misreading the President’s strategy, the wailers misrepresented the democratic and constitutional requirement of the President.

“The requirement is to seek the consent of the National Assembly before embarking on the declaration of either a state of emergency on a state in the federation or war with another sovereign nation.

“It is a lazy, nonchalant and clueless head of state that will depend on taking this step as soon as the ECOWAS resolution on the war option is taken,” he said.

Abubakre said this does not mean that the President wants war willy-nilly.

Rationalising the assemblage of military contingents from the ECOWAS countries on the Nigerian border with Niger Republic, he said a popular cliché is that attack is the best defence.

According to Abubakre, the presence of military contributions from ECOWAS countries does not mean that war will necessarily break out the following day.

“Still, it is a proactive mind that will take such a decision for a double advantage.

“One is to shield member countries of ECOWAS from being vulnerable to the possible onslaught from the coupists and their allies from outside Africa.

“The second advantage is, sending jitters to the coupists that ECOWAS is not a bulldog that can bark but cannot bite,” he explained.

The Professor of Arabic highlighted the political economy that is of central importance to President Tinubu’s military and peaceful strategies.

Abubakre said that, in this case, this would be his duly weighing what is advantageous to his country in the unfolding events at his immediate neighbourhood, which may have a dire consequence on his economic recovery plan for Nigeria.

“Does Tinubu look like a stooge to anybody? Reading him correctly will reveal boldness, humility, tact, and wisdom in dealing with people and events.

“Unknown to many is the fact that any Nigerian who had studied in the West can hardly ever agree or consent to be a stooge to any government in Europe or America.

“These are places where he has been encouraged through his experience during his sojourn in these continents to reject such an overture with scorn,” he said.

Abubakre urged analysts and observers including members of the opposition parties not to confuse the strategy of Tinubu on Niger coup imbroglio but to see it as taking the right step at the right time. (NAN)

