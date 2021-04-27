The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), says that the National Division One League would hold in Edo from July 9 to July 17 in Benin city.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the HFN Secretary, Maigidansama Mohammed, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the league would determine teams that will qualify for the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League.

“Players who participated in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020 are not allowed to feature in the National Division One League,’’ Mohammed added.

The secretary said the 2021 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League will hold from Oct. 8 to 23, 2021 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Mohammed added that the National U-12 and U-15 Handball Championship would hold in Sokoto from Aug. 20 to 29, 2021.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

