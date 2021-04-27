Handball National League to hold in Edo

 The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), says that the National Division would hold in Edo July 9 to July 17 in Benin city.

This is contained in a statement signed and available to newsmen by the HFN Secretary, Maigidansama Mohammed, in Abuja on .

said that the would determine teams that will qualify for the Prudent Energy Handball Premier .

“Players who participated in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier 2020 are not allowed to feature in the National Division League,’’ Mohammed added.

The secretary said the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League will hold Oct. 8 to 23, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Mohammed added that the National U-12 and U-15 Handball Championship would hold in Sokoto Aug. 20 to 29, .(NAN)

