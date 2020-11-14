Handball League: Ex- FCT Senator, Khairat commends Kwara Adorable Angels for lifting title

Khairat Gwadabe, a former senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday commended the 29-26 goals win posted by Adorable Angels Handball club of kwara over Plateau Peacocks, to become the champions of the 2020 Prudent Energy Handball League.

The former senator told newsmen after the game that she will support each of players in their quest for a better tomorrow.

“They showed a lot of discipline in the game, they were determined that they really need to win the cup. “They work hard to get the trophy, they are going home with the cup and I’ m proud of them”, she said.

The Kwara Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Joana Kolo, disclosed that the State governor provided the team all the necessary support they needed, saying ” I appreciate his excellence for his support for the girls, which added to their performances”.

She said that the girls had performed creditably in the league, being their first appearance, and the outcome was an indication that are ready for the upcoming National Sports Festival in Edo.

NAN reports that Adorable Angels won the league with 26 points, Edo Dynamos was second with 25 points, whilst Safety Babes placed third with 24 points.

The champions of the female category carted away the prize money of N1.25 million naira , whilst the second and third received one million naira and N750,000 each, respectively. The 2020 Prudent Energy Handball league, which began on Oct. 31, ended on Friday. (NAN)