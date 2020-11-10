Handball League: Edo Dynamos extend winning streak to 7

Edo Dynamos female handball team on Tuesday extended its winning streak to seven by beating Desert Queens of Katsina 30-19 at the ongoing 2020 Prudent Energy Handball League in Abuja.

Both teams put up a good fight in the first half with a 10-10 score line at half time.

Speaking after the match, the chief coach of Edo Dynamos, Aaron Okogie praised his team for the victory.

“We are doing well in this league, we won all our matches, we will continue with team spirit to win our remaining two games.