Hand Washing Day: Group urges Plateau to provide hand washing facilities in public places

An NGO, Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN), has advised the Plateau Government to provide hand washing facilities in public places.

The Programme Officer of the organisation, Mr Jephtha Daleng, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Daleng, who spoke in commemoration of the 2020 Global Hand Washing Day, said such move would prevent people from contracting the novel COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that 80 per cent ways of contracting COVID-19 is through our hands, and so, regular hand washing is very key.