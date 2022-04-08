Hand – over: Outgoing NAGGW’s Director-General calls for effective service delivery from staff

The outgoing Director-General (DG) of National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), Dr Bukar Hassan, on Friday advised staff of the agency on maintaining good work environment to ensure effective service delivery.

Hassan gave the advice while handing over the office to Dr Yusuf Bukar, the new DG of the agency in Abuja.

He said he came into the agency as the DG in 2015, adding that the management and other staff had worked with him as a family.

Hassan advised the new DG to ensure that he worked as a team with the management, adding that it was the only way to achieve the mandate of the agency.

He said that Nigeria was one of the pioneer countries of the Great Green Wall (GGW) initiative due to challenges of land degradation, desertification and drought, adding that there were 11 frontline states.

Hassan said that the agency was established to prevent the degradation of the ecosystem while improving living conditions of affected communities by enhancing the provision of ecosystem services.

According to him, the better way to achieve the objective of the agency is to be patient because the work is very challenging and needs persistence to achieve the objective.

“With the good working relation I had with the staff, especially the management staff, we were able to effectively achieve the mandate in spite of all the challenges.

“Until you strengthen the land with available resources, and ensure that you provide livelihood for the people in the communities; the objective will not be realised.

“We work as a team. To ensure that land is restored, when you plant trees in the land for those communities, ensure also that you provide livelihood that will sustain them.

“If you did not handle it this way, the communities will misuse the plant by cutting down the trees for firewood and all the effort will be in vain.

“So, the challenges here are not easy. But God will provide you the perfect way and with prayers, you will deliver,’’ Hassan said.

The new DG, Bukar, while receiving the hand-over notes from Hassan, thanked all the management staff for welcoming him, adding that he would work hard to ensure the mandate was achieved effectively.

He appealed for good working relationship with all the staff to ensure efficient service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Bukar as the DG of the agency on April 1 in Abuja.

Bukar`s appointment is for a four – year term and took effect from Monday, April 4, 2022. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

