Hamzat revalidates APC membership in Epe, urges support for party

February 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project



 

The of  Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has urged Nigerians support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)  towards solving some problems faced by the nation.

Hamzat gave the advice on Thursday, shortly after revalidating his membership of the party at the Ward A4 Polling Unit 002, Oke- in Epe, Lagos.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians with ideas to come on board in order to move the party forward.

“Our political party is planning a lot in order to make it become stronger.

“We should be a people that come together to solve problems rather than criticise.

 

 

 

 

“So, if you have ideas, join us and let us solve it together and make the country a better place,” he said.

Hamzat explained that the exercise was for the party to be well structured, plan adequately, and ensure  that everyone was documented in order to create a data base.

 

 

 

He expressed satisfaction at the turn-out of party members in the state, especially in his , since the of the exercise. (NAN)

