Hamas demands release of more than 1,500 prisoners from Israeli jails

The militant Palestinian organisation Hamas is demanding the release of more than 1,500 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in return for the release of further hostages, according to media reports.

Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that Hamas’ request included the release of 500 prisoners who have been sentenced to life or very long prison terms as well as all women, minors and elderly prisoners, it said.

Hamas’ response to a renewed ceasefire agreement proposal reportedly envisages a three-stage plan which ends with a permanent ceasefire. Each phase would last 45 days.

In the first phase, Hamas is to release children, women and elderly people among the more than 130 hostages that have been held in Gaza for four months.

During the ceasefire, Israel and Hamas will then continue to negotiate through the mediators to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas. At the end, bodies would be handed over.

In return, Hamas is demanding the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and a lifting of the blockade of the coastal strip.

In addition, 500 Lorries loaded with aid supplies and fuel should be allowed into the Gaza Strip every day.

Furthermore, at least 60,000 temporary houses are also to be brought into Gaza during the first phase. Internally displaced persons should also be allowed to return to their homes, Hamas negotiated.

The Israeli news website Ynet reported, citing Israeli sources, that the government in Jerusalem would not agree to a permanent ceasefire because among the prisoners whose release Hamas is demanding are “terrible terrorists.’’(dpa/NAN)

By Sheji Halima

