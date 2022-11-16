Half Salary Payment: Onslaught  on Nigerian  intellectuals, says UNIBEN  ASUU 

By Titus Oise

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin (UNIBEN) chapter, on Wednesday, said the Federal Government’s action concerning the half salaries paid lecturers for October is ill-advised and an onslaught against intellectuals aimed at demoralizing the workforce in the Universities and preparing the ground for the eventual destruction of the system.

The aggrieved lecturers, during a peaceful rally within the institution’s campus in Benin city, Edo state led by ASUU chairman ,UNIBEN Chapter, comrade Ray Chikogu and Secretary, Success Abusomwan accused the federal government of a systematic destruction of the Nigerian University system by the withholding of the salaries of University intellectuals for the month of March to September 2022.

Chikogu, who expressed shock and disappointment with the President Buhari- led Federal government said the more nauseating is the recent payment of October 2022 salaries to academic staff on a prorated basis .

According to him, the payment of October 2022 salaries to academic staff on a prorated basis is as if intellectualism is a menial job and intellectuals engaged in research and the pursuit of knowledge, are unskilled and casual labourers.

“This atrocious course of action by the federal government is clearly borne out of unpatriotic and selfish intent, without any consideration for the growth and development needs of this nation.

“We have conveyed this Assembly to underline and condemn,in unequivocal terms,the assault of the General Mohammadu Buhari led federal government on Nigerian intellectuals. This ill-advised savagery has found expression in a series of unconscionable actions ,including the insensitive and irresponsible refusal to conclude the renegotiation of the FGN-ASUU 2009 agreement “.

“In the end, the federal government is seeking to abdicate its responsibility towards the provision of free, quality and accessible education to ordinary Nigerians, against the dictate of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In the long term, public universities in Nigeria will be completely destroyed and only the children of thieving politicians will benefit from University education either in local private institutions or foreign universities, all for these from the sweat of Nigerian workers and the proceeds of our common patrimony.

“Ultimately, our children will be uneducated and unenlightened and they will perpetuate their lordship over our generations through their children.

“The current onslaught against intellectuals is aimed at demoralizing the workforce in the universities, and preparing the grounds for the eventual destruction of the system.” ASUU chairman said.

Chikogu who noted that the attempt at criminalizing strikes by the unlawful withholding of the salaries for the eight (8) months that the recently suspended ASUU strike lasted and the equally illegal payment of prorated salaries to university lecturers for the month of October 2022 has a far more sinister implication beyond the members of ASUU, said the move, ” is a grand design aimed at suppressing all forms of dissent and agitation against the retrogressive and oppressive tendencies of government and ultimately enslaving Nigerian workers.”

