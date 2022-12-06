Hakeem Lawal salutes Lai Mohammed at 71

The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in Kwara State, Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal has felicitated with the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Olayiwola Mohammed as he clocks 71 years today, 6th December, 2022.

In a statement released by the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communication of the SDP/Hakeem Lawal Campaign Council in Ilorin on Tuesday, Alhaji Lawal described the Minister as a worthy ambassador of Kwara, and a rare gift to Nigeria and humanity.

According to the SDP gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Mohammed is not only a consummate Lawyer, businessman and perception/communication practitioner, he remains one of the leading political lights in State; and also a progressive politician who has made an indelible marks in the political space of the State and the country.

He added that the history of the 4th republic will not be complete without the progressive roles and parts played by Alhaji Mohammed as a governorship candidate in the April 2003 Kwara State elections on the Alliance for Democracy platform; as Governor Ahmed Tinubu’s Chief of Staff during his first term; and as the National Publicity Secretary of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nigeria.

“It was therefore not surprising when on the 11th of November 2015, Alhaji Mohammed was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of Information and Culture following his appointment and successful screening by the Nigerian Senate. On the 21st of August 2019, he was again sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of Information and Culture.

“The icing on the cake was in October 2022, when a Nigerian national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) was conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari,” Lawal said.

The SDP gubernatorial hopeful therefore prayed for continued God’s guidance and protection for the Honourable Minister in the service to his fatherland and humanity.