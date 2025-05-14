Hajj update: 14,165 Nigerian pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia Airlift

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says 14,165 Nigerian pilgrims, representing 34.4 per cent have so far been transported to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

By Deji Abdulwahab

Hajia Fatima Usara, Assistant Director, Information and Publication, NAHCON disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, while providing an update on the ongoing 2025 Hajj airlift operations.

According to Usara, within five days, 35 flights have successfully conveyed 14,165 Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, representing 34.4 per cent of the total expected movement.

“This time last year, though also significant, the airlift stood at 20.2 per cent of pilgrims, having conducted 23 flights that transported 9, 788 pilgrims,” she said.

The NAHCON spokesperson said that states have concluded their airlift include Oyo, Abia, Kogi, and Nasarawa states.

“Meanwhile, Ondo and Ekiti states are currently preparing for their final flights, which will be undertaken as a combined airlift.

“Importantly, no flight cancellations have been recorded so far.

“On the contrary, one of the carriers transporting pilgrims from Niger State arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier than expected as a mark of diligence,” she said.

She said that the commission commended its staff for their prompt action and being up to task.

“NAHCON attributes the continued success of the airlift operations to the full cooperation from the state pilgrims’ boards, and the wisdom in engaging four airlines for this year’s airlift.

“The air carriers have been doing their best to fulfill the terms of engagement they signed with NAHCON.

“Additionally, Saudi Arabian authorities have released full flight schedules to all participating airlines, which further facilitates proper planning and timeliness,” she said.

Usara said that all flights were currently landing in Madinah, in line with the agreed plan.

“The first set of pilgrims that arrived the Kingdom are expected to enter Makkah today where they will commence their Umrah for those who select Hajj Tumattu’i or Qiran,” she said.

She said that no official visa was issued to Nigeria by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under this year’s Hajj arrangement.

“The public is invited to report anyone who claims to be in possession of official visa or selling same at any price at all.

“Similarly, NAHCON does not authorise any individual, apart from licensed Tour Operators to register pilgrims for Hajj.

“Anyone with information and evidence of any individual selling official Hajj slots should kindly furnish the commission with these intelligence so that appropriate action can be taken to protect innocent people from being shortchanged.

“The commission appreciates the high level of interest and concern expressed towards its operations. As partners in progress, we treat all concerns raised with the seriousness they deserve,” she said.

She said that regular updates would continue to be shared with the public.(NAN)