Hajj Scam: EFCC detains Medview Airline boss

January 31, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey



The Economic and Commission (EFCC) has taken into custody the Managing Director, Medview Airline, Mr Muneer Bankole.

He was detained at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, on Monday following an invitation by the agency.

A source familiar with the case disclosed that Bankole was invited over a case of alleged diversion of 50 per cent of funds paid him by the National Hajj Commission and additional 900,000 dollars for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

 He allegedly received the funds as mobilisation did not execute the contract.

When contacted, EFCC Spokespersons, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the arrest.(NAN)

